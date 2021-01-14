While many businesses and sports leagues have slowly started to return in the face of the coronavirus crisis, some are still feeling its effects, having not yet opened or started.
St. Agatha’s CYO Basketball program and the Boston and South Shore CYO Basketball league as a whole are part of that category.
The prime reason is there is just nowhere to play.
With the league stretching from places like Medford and Cambridge down through Dorchester, South Boston, the North End, Milton, and Franklin, the local parishes in each town and city unfortunately closed their doors and their basketball gyms to the community.
Coupled with Boston rolling back its COVID reopening phases, this ultimately led to the cancellation of the season.
“For the first time in 60 years, there was no season,” league board member and Milton resident Paul DiManno said. “With the amount of rising cases, the local parishes closed their gyms so we just did not have anywhere to play.”
In normal times, the season would run from mid to late November and would wrap up around February or March. It would be around this time that the second half of the season would begin and teams would start to jockey for playoff positioning.
Of course, that is not the case this year, but there is still a small inkling of hope for the spring or summer. Perhaps there can be a league or a tournament of some sort just to get the kids back into the game.
There are numerous factors that will obviously help determine whether or not something like a full-on league or tournament can occur.
The amount of new cases over the course of the next few months will be a contributor, as will what reopening phase Boston and the surrounding areas will be in when the nice weather rolls around.
On top of it all, it will be the parishes that make the final decisions about whether they are comfortable allowing players, coaches, and possibly parents onto their courts.
“It would be a great idea,” said DiManno, who is also the town’s recreation manager. “I’m sure (league director) Kevin Lalley would like to do something, but it all comes down to the parishes about what they want to do and if they can take care of registrations and getting the word out. We’re really handcuffed because we just don’t have anywhere to play at the moment.”
If there were to be some kind of season or tournament, whether among all the teams in the league or perhaps even just a house league format within the St. Agatha’s program, proper restrictions would have to be taken, which wouldn’t be too much of a problem.
Subscribe here to read the rest of this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.