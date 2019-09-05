As the saying goes, great things must come to an end.
After spending more than a decade and a half at nearby Max Ulin Rink on Unquity Road, the Curry College men’s hockey program will be moving a bit further south, anointing the state-of-the-art Canton Ice House (CIC) as its home for the upcoming 2019-2020 season and beyond.
When the CIC opened its doors in 2016, partnership talk with Curry began almost immediately. With the college looking for a bigger and more fan-friendly arena to relocate to, the CIC became almost a perfect choice.
CIC, all the while, was looking to host another hockey program, specifically a college team, as the rink worked toward being the most notable arena in the South Shore.
“We set out to build a top-notch facility for the local community to play and watch hockey,” said Matt Dimock, one of CIC’s owners. “Since opening in 2016, we have hosted premier youth hockey leagues and tournaments and MIAA boys and girls tournament games, and we are the home rink to four outstanding high school programs. With the addition of Curry’s strong Division 3 men’s program and its emerging women’s program, the Ice House is becoming the premier hockey venue south of Boston.”
The new deal with the CIC allows Curry to explore the possibility of adding a varsity women’s team to its athletic program although the school currently fields a women’s club team.
