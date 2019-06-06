Fresh off capturing its second Boston Men’s Amateur Baseball Union championship in 2018, the Milton Fighting Irish Baseball Club has gotten off to another great start this year.
Behind a combined no-hitter consisting of Bob Osgood, Cole Stephenson, Liam Collins, and Ryan Caswell, the Fighting Irish downed the Jamaica Plain Expos 3-0 in the season opener on May 6.
Milton followed up with a 4-0 win over the Greater Boston Bandits on May 19 to move to 2-0 on the season. On May 29, Milton beat the Beantown Basers, 8-4.
With summer fast approaching, the Fighting Irish will look to continue their hot streak into the warmer months and add another story to an already relatively historic franchise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.