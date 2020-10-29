Over the last few years, the Milton swim team has continued to make history.
From a program that was only getting its feet wet (pun actually intended) about five years ago to now a force to be reckoned with that includes several of the state’s top swimmers and state meet record holders, Wildcats aquatics have been on a rapid improvement season after season.
Like all other sports during the fall season, there won’t be a state meet in the horizon to compete for, but with the return of some top talent and the arrival of eager underclassmen, a few of whom are already contributing, the Wildcats are ready to dive-in, literally, since for the first time in school history, the Milton High Wildcats have a swimming AND diving team.
Headlining the returnees for the Wildcats are juniors Andrew Tran, Rose Gillooly, Madison Crummey, and Elle Anthony.
Tran, the reigning Division 2 state champion in the 100-yard backstroke, also set a new state meet record in the event while Gillooly and Crummey both placed at states a year ago and Anthony is already showing signs of a breakout 2020 campaign.
The Wildcats will also be relying on the guidance of senior captains Adria Halpin and Eliza Callahan.
Halpin and Callahan both competed at last autumn’s Division 2 state meet and had a strong showing.
Senior Christian Bartkiewicz was a key member of three relay teams that took home medals (gold, two silvers) from the state championships and is expected to play a huge role this season as well.
All three have earned praise from head coach Jessica Gillooly, who says that each “shows great leadership for the team.”
Read the rest of the story in the Oct. 29 Milton Times. Subscribe to the Milton Times at www.miltontimes.com or call 617-696-7758. Thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.