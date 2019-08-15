Milton High School is offering 10 sports during the fall season with 25 levels of participation: coed cheerleading, boys cross country, girls cross country, coed field hockey, coed football, coed golf, boys soccer, girls soccer, coed swimming, and coed volleyball.
Tryouts for football will start on the third Friday in August and all other sports will start the following Friday.
Most teams end league competition in late October.
Tournament qualifications for varsity teams could have teams participating into November, and in the case of football, early December.
Football concludes its regular season on Thanksgiving Day.
The following is the schedule of Milton High fall sports tryouts, specifically the first three days. Future dates and times will be communicated by coaches. Students are required to attend all listed tryouts unless otherwise directed by the coach. Missed sessions may have an impact on a student’s chances of making the team.
Football (no cuts)
Head Coach: Steve Dembowski (coachdembo@yahoo.com)
Friday, Aug. 16: 1 p.m. (equipment issue for players who don’t have it yet); 3 p.m. (arrival); 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. (field practice, Turf Field).
Saturday, Aug. 17: 8 a.m. (arrival); 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. (field practice, Turf Field).
Sunday, Aug. 18: off
Cross Country (no cuts)
Boys Head Coach: Kate Tenforde (beantownrunning@gmail.com).
Girls Head Coach: Jen Meunier (jmeunier@miltonps.org)
Thursday, Aug. 22, Friday, Aug. 23, and Saturday, Aug. 24: 8 a.m. at Houghton’s Pond.
Field Hockey (cuts if necessary)
Head Coach: Sarah Smith (ssmith@miltonps.org)
Thursday, Aug. 22: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m, 5 to 7 p.m, Turf Field.
Friday, Aug. 23: 7 to 9 a.m., 3 to 5 p.m., Turf Field.
Saturday, Aug. 24: 9 to 11 a.m., Turf Field.
Girls Soccer (cuts if necessary)
Head Coach: Gary Burke (gcburke63@yahoo.com)
Thursday, Aug. 22: 9 to 11 a.m., 7 to 9 p.m., Turf Field.
Friday, Aug. 23: 9 to 11 a.m., 5 to 7 p.m., Turf Field.
Saturday, Aug. 24: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5 to 7 p.m., Turf Field.
Boys Soccer (cuts if necessary)
Head Coach: Pat Ellis (pellis@miltonps.org)
Thursday, Aug. 22: 7 to 9 a.m., 3 to 5 p.m., Turf Field.
Friday, Aug. 23: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m., Turf Field.
Saturday, Aug. 24: 7 to 9 a.m., 3 to 5 p.m., Turf Field.
Coed Cheer (cuts if necessary)
Head Coach: Rachelle DiBona (sk8rachelle@aol.com)
Tuesday, Aug. 27: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Field House.
Wednesday, Aug. 28 and Thursday, Aug. 29: 3 to 5 p.m., Field House.
