If you took a look at the Fontbonne Academy softball team’s record, you may think to yourself that they are in the midst of a real struggle, but what you may not realize is that there has been plenty to like about this team and much more to look forward to during the course of the rest of the season and beyond.
“I don’t think our record is showing how good we really are,” second-year head coach Jacquelin Losi said. “The girls are playing a lot harder and more as a team. We actually feel a lot better about ourselves compared to last year.”
One could also give the team the benefit of the doubt in terms of having a very trying schedule this season. The Ducks have taken on the likes of Archbishop Williams, Notre Dame of Worcester, Westwood, Cardinal Spellman, Boston Latin, and Malden Catholic, all of whom are currently sitting in playoff positions across Divisions 1, 2, 3 and 4, according to the MIAA ratings from May 9.
In many of those contests, Fontbonne hung tough, losing some tight ones in the late innings. That, in a way, solidifies how far this team has come.
The Ducks have also been blessed with tremendous leadership and great play from several individuals.
The first that comes to mind is Ava Donahue. A Catholic Conference All-Star and All-Scholastic a season ago, the team’s starting center fielder has been getting it done both at the plate and in the field.
Through May 15, Donahue has blasted a couple of home runs, had a four-RBI game against Malden Catholic on April 26, and came up big against Notre Dame Academy on May 11 with a bases-clearing triple that at the time gave Fontbonne a 3-2 lead.
On May 15 against Ursuline Academy, she recorded a double and two RBI and has stepped in to pitch a couple of times during the season as well.
On that note of pitching, Darcy LeFever has been a force on the mound. Four times, she has recorded 10-plus strikeouts, including a 12K performance in the team’s first win over O’Bryant on April 5, and also had 11 punchouts in a victory over Ursuline on May 15.
Another All-Scholastic from 2022, LeFever is also a dual threat as she collected a double and an RBI on April 24 versus Cardinal Spellman and smashed two hits in the Malden Catholic contest on April 26. In the Ursuline win, she added two doubles and an RBI.
