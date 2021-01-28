At its Jan. 11 Board of Park Commissioners meeting, the commissioners voted to reopen the Milton Parks and Playgrounds. However, street hockey, basketball courts and tennis courts will remain closed until further notice. Note that the initial closure took place due to lack of mask wearing, most commonly at the Kelly Field street hockey rink and all basketball courts. Remember there is a statewide mask mandate that requires face coverings when in public places. Commissioners Ted Carroll, Scott MacKay and Regina Malley said in an online posting that they hope to see the wearing of masks in all of Milton’s parks and playgrounds per the mandatory state guidelines which can lead to approving the re-opening of the courts/rinks.
Also, the commissioners said that they have received recent reports of loitering at the street hockey rink at Kelly Field. Loitering is not allowed; when open, the rink is not to be used after dusk.
