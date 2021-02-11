Through five games this season, the Milton High School girls basketball players have dealt with one setback after another.
Cancellations, losing a couple of players here and there due to contact tracing protocols, having to play in empty (or mostly empty) gymnasiums, and having to face one difficult Bay State Conference opponent after another have added to the wear and tear that is the 2021 high school basketball season.
Through it all, the Wildcats have kept their heads held high and embraced the opportunity to return to the court after much uncertainty.
Despite the extra burden, the Red and White have shown up to each contest ready to play, with head coach Roland Millien leading the way.
