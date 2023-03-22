It was a dream season, a year with so many ups and so few downs.
It was a season that brought fans back to the days of 2007 to 2010, when the team went to back-to-back Division 2 State finals and last captured a Bay State Conference crown.
The Milton High girls hockey team entered the state tournament with a record of 17-1-4, and though they were only seeded at number 13, the Wildcats were confident that they could continue the magic, feeling especially good after coming back to defeat Framingham in the opening round on March 2.
They entered their Round of 16 contest against last year’s D2 runner-up Canton brimming with hope and energy, believing fully that they were capable of pulling an upset. No task was too daunting.
The Wildcats played hard and strong. They mostly skated and executed well and gave themselves opportunities, but it wouldn’t be enough.
Lila Spinelli scored what turned out to be the game-winner with 9:49 left in the second period and the Wildcats could not solve All-Scholastic Canton goaltender Carolyn Durand to get the equalizer as Milton’s historic season came to an end on March 4, falling 3-1 at the Canton Ice House.
The Bulldogs struck first halfway through the opening frame when Devan Spinale tipped a shot from the point that fluttered just over Milton star netminder Lila Chamoun’s glove.
