There’s no better way to end your high school career (or begin one) than to be on the grandest stage.
Milton High senior Liam Faherty and freshman Miles Fergus and Catholic Memorial senior and Milton resident CJ Sullivan all competed at the 2023 New Balance High School Outdoor National Track and Field meet from June 15 to June 18 at the University of Pennsylvania.
Faherty and Sullivan concluded their brilliant time in their respective school uniforms with solid performances while Fergus proved that he could be on his way to an amazing four years as a Wildcat.
Sullivan accomplished almost everything you can think of during the course of his time at both Milton High and Catholic Memorial, plus one extra season as a fifth-year senior.
With conference titles and MVP’s, state championships, taking part in the prestigious Penn Relays, a commitment to a Division 1 school (nearby Villanova), Sullivan has a plethora of awards and honors.
There was one thing missing, though: to be named an All-American. He would have his opportunity when he took to the track on June 15, the first day of competition for the 5K.
Sullivan stayed within the pack chasing down the leader (and the eventual winner), grinding to stay within that top six.
At the last lap, Sullivan put on his signature kick, moving past fellow Massachusetts-based runner Samuel Burgess and snagging a silver medal along with that once-elusive All-American status. Sullivan closed in 59.20 to finish with a time of 14:29.94.
“I was happy to finish [my high school career] off with a bang,” he said. “I felt really good. I wanted to chase that All-American in the 5K I actually didn’t expect to do as well as I did.”
Sullivan made one final memory the next day in the two mile race.
Running the second-fastest heat of the event, he seemed to relax through the first three-quarters of the first mile, but soon after, he began to make his move, climbing from ninth to fourth place and putting himself in prime position.
At the bell lap, Sullivan unleashed another unreal kick, closing in 58.91 to take the heat in 8:53.28, good enough for seventh overall.
Having jumped 46’ 7.5” at the Bay State conference championship meet, Faherty finished his season with the best mark in the state. He collected a gold medal at the Division 3 state championship and a fourth-place finish at the Meet of Champions.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.