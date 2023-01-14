Milton High girls basketball coach Kyle West said he felt his team was beginning to “buy in” on what his staff has been preaching and what they are capable of becoming.
Over the last couple of weeks, it has really shown.
With a 41-30 home win over Hamilton-Wenham on Jan. 4, the Wildcats had ripped off four wins in a row, which, coupled with a season-opening victory at Dedham, brought their record to 5-3.
Compared to where this team was two seasons ago, a forgettable winless campaign, and even last year with a 3-15 record, the strides this team has taken since then have been almost unprecedented and they’re only just getting started.
“They’re starting to see it and believe it,” West said. “The most important thing is that they’re just putting in the work, which is just awesome.”
The Wildcats began their season with a 42-23 stomping of host Dedham on Dec. 8, but would hit a little bit of a slide, losing three straight Bay State Conference matchups against Braintree in the home opener, Natick, and Walpole.
They would turn a corner on Dec. 22, squeaking past Hamilton-Wenham in a one-point road victory.
Just after the Christmas break, the Wildcats would make the trip just north of Boston for the first annual Revere Holiday Tournament.
The Red and White defeated the hosts on Dec. 29 by a score of 46-25 and then beat Saugus in the final 42-28, entering the new year with some hardware and riding high.
A flip on the calendar wouldn’t cool off the Cats as they pulled away from Hamilton-Wenham 41-30 in the home rematch on Jan. 4.
A key aspect of the turnaround has been the team’s scoring depth.
Between the starting lineup of Kate Karimbakas, Grace Henry, Stephanie Needham, Christina McA’Nulty, and Christine Maye and vital reserves in Ava Reagan and Helen Maye, any player has the capability of taking over a game or sharing the wealth around, with each contributing in her own way.
Henry, in particular, is averaging around 14 points per game (PPG) and has hit 24-three pointers, up from 4 PPG and 15 threes all of last year.
Needham is pouring in 12 points a game while McA’Nulty had eight rebounds and six steals in the first win against Hamilton-Wenham.
