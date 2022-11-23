The Hanover Hawks seemed destined for Foxboro for the Division 3 Super Bowl. They had momentum, they were driving, and they had time on their side, but just as they handed their tickets off to be punched, Milton snatched them away.
Ferris Collins’s interception midway through the fourth quarter led to Jack Finnegan’s go-ahead touchdown and Ben Caledonia picked off a pass with 3:18 left to play that all but sealed the Wildcats’ win as Milton hung on for a 32-30 win to advance to their first state championship in program history.
Milton struck first in the state semifinal, played at Weymouth High on Nov. 18, on its opening drive as quarterback Owen McHugh threw the first of his three touchdown passes on the night, a 25-yard strike to wideout Michael Fulton just 2:21 into the contest. Milton missed the point-after attempt and the score stood at 6-0.
Hanover boasted a vaunted offense as well, having scored 82 points in its first two playoff games, and was able to work its way down close to the Milton end zone on its first drive of the game.
After two pass breakups by Finnegan, Hanover attempted to get on the board with a short field goal. That was when defensive lineman Liam Feherty stepped up, getting a hand on the ball and deflecting it wide as Milton’s defense held.
Hanover came up with a huge stop, knocking down McHugh’s pass on fourth down and taking over at its own 38. As they had in their opening drive, the Hawks marched down the field before scoring on a 20-yard touchdown pass.
Hanover then pulled out the stops on the two-point conversion as a fake field goal resulted in a successful throw that put the Hawks ahead 8-6 with 55 seconds left in the first quarter
Hanover then forced Milton into punting on its next possession and took over deep into its own territory. Milton’s “D” responded by getting the Hawks to punt as well, leading to another big special teams play. Sophomore Harrison Hinckle burst through the line and blocked the Hanover punt.
