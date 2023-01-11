They are getting their opportunities; they just have to finish.
That sums up the first six games of the Milton High boys basketball season.
While the Wildcats are still searching for their first win entering the new year, head coach Bill Donovan and his team are taking it one step at a time, improving each day in practice and during games.
Once the players find their stride, this could be fun to watch.
“We’ve been talking about it all the time, having better energy and better effort in practice,” Donovan said. “We just have to be able to get the job done in practice and in games.”
Milton opened its season on Dec. 13 at Braintree followed by four straight home contests, taking on Natick, Walpole, and Foxboro just before Christmas.
This was followed by matchups against defending Division 4 state champions Randolph in the first round of the Derrick Snowden Memorial Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28 and then Bishop Feehan in the consolation game the next evening.
It was those two contests in particular where the Wildcats created chances for themselves. They were forcing turnovers and getting rebounds for second, third, and even fourth-chance opportunities, but only so often were they able to finish.
“We have to do a better job of converting opportunities offensively,” Donovan said after the Randolph game. “We have to practice harder. We practice game speed and we do shooting drills so that when you get into a game situation, you’re going full speed. It’s what you practice and I think the guys are starting to get that message.”
It’s not as if Milton doesn’t have its share of finishers either.
Junior forward Rogan Pater is dangerous from three-point territory, as is junior guard Luke Haley. Senior Cameron Ford provides some much-needed energy for the Wildcats and was impressive off the bench in the games against Randolph and Bishop Feehan, while Jeff Potter and Roderick Tobin have served honorably as captains.
Senior forward KJ Beckett has been battling injuries, partially due to the late start of his season as a result of the football team’s success in the fall, but when he’s healthy, he can be a strong presence on the inside for the Red and White.
