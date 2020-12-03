Amidst uncertainty, game and practice cancellations, and the sting of not having a postseason or a championship to compete for, the Milton Wildcats made the most of what they were dealt this past fall. But thanks to the hard work of Bay State Conference officials, athletic directors, coaches, and, of course, the athletes, a season was saved and players were able to step on (or jump in) the field, course, and pool and represent Milton High School once again, some for the final time.
After last year’s sweep of the Division 3 championship race, many eyes were going to be focused on the boys and girls cross country teams. They did not disappoint, showing had there been a State meet, both teams would have been primed to repeat as champions.
Both squads finished with identical 3-1 dual meet records and had their fair share of names on the Bay State Conference All-Star teams.
Unquestionably, the most improved team this season was the Wildcats field hockey team. A season ago, this team not only didn’t pick up a win, they couldn’t even find the back of the net. That all changed this season.
Aided by new coach Lindsey Scully and a veteran group of 15 seniors, Milton showed significant improvement, sporting a 3-4-1 record and collecting 21 goals on the year, topped off by a 9-1 thrashing of Weymouth in the season finale.
The boys soccer team finished with a record of 2-3-2 on the season, picking up two wins over Walpole, 3-2 and 1-0, and earning two draws against Braintree.
Of all the fall teams feeling the negative effect of the ongoing pandemic, the girls soccer team can look back on this season and think “what if.”
Speaking of teams that were hit hard due to the pandemic, the Wildcats crew team has been unable to place boats in the water due to restrictions put in place by the State and U.S. rowing committees and have faced some financial hardships in regard to paying for boat storage and insurance.
The Wildcats golf team were the first to jump back into playing and had themselves quite a year.
Finally, the swimming team made history this season because for the first time, it fielded a diving squad, something that could pay dividends as the Wildcats continue to work toward their championship goal.
