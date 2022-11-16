On the third play of the game, the 16th- seeded Minnechaug surprised top-ranked Milton with a trick play that resulted in a long touchdown pass just 1:24 into the opening game of the Division 3 state tournament in Milton on Nov. 4.
From there, the Falcons wouldn’t reach the Milton side of the field until late in the third quarter, and the game was well in hand for the Wildcats.
Jack Finnegan rushed for three touchdowns, intercepted a pass in the second quarter, and added a 23-yard field goal to go along with five extra points while Owen McHugh had three more as Milton rolled to a 46-21 victory in the tournament opener.
After deferring to the second half, Finnegan’s opening boot sailed out of the end zone for a touchback, giving Minnechaug a start on its own 20. Two plays later, they were in the end zone, shocking the Milton “D” with a quick throw to a wide-open tight end who scampered home for a 74-yard touchdown.
“We just worked our game plan,” said head coach Steve Dembowski after the game on settling his team down after the fast strike. “Our offensive line did a good job, and defensively we handled the ball. It wasn’t perfect, but we took care of business for the most part.”
The Wildcats responded soundly to the tune of a 72-yard scoring drive of their own, capped off with a Luke Sammon five-yard touchdown reception with 7:34 left in the first quarter. Then it would be Milton’s turn to surprise, as A.J. Cicerone took a direct snap right into the teeth of the Minnechaug line before finding pay dirt for a two-point conversion and put Milton ahead, 8-7.
The Wildcats’ defense forced Minnechaug to go three-and-out on their next possession, garnering a punt to their own 23. On the ensuing kick, the Wildcats were able to penetrate the line and get a hand on the ball, recovering at the Falcon 29. Three McHugh passes to Sammon would get the Wildcats down to the 10 before Finnegan rumbled up the middle for his first touchdown of the night.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.