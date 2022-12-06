It was your standard late November day on Saturday the 19th. It was sunny but very crisp, the typical, ideal weather for a championship cross country meet.
While the climate may have been a bit cold, that didn’t stop the Milton High girls team from wanting to burn up the course one final time for the year, or in the cases of seniors Katie O’Toole, Sarah Grace Chave, and Zoe Panucci, one last time for their careers. They wouldn’t disappoint.
Junior Mia Jilani led the way with a 20th-place finish in 19:14.3 as the Wildcats finished 18th in the team standings with a total of 390 points at the MIAA Division 1 All-State Cross Country championships at Fort Devens in Ayer.
For the third time this season, Jilani would be the first Wildcat runner to cross the finish line. The junior saw a huge improvement throughout the year as she lowered her 5K time by over two minutes since the beginning of the campaign and finished the season with the team’s 5K time of 19:03, a time she ran at Divisionals a week prior.
O’Toole would be the next runner in red and white to trip the wire, coming in 49th with a time of 19:51.90. The 12-grade star showed why the College of Charleston made the right choice in giving her an offer this season as she collected four top-three finishes during the course of the campaign, including winning the dual meet against Braintree on Oct. 19.
Next came Chave, another 2023 graduate, who finished in 20:42.8 to take 115th overall. Throughout her career, Chave was a strong role player for the Wildcats, generally as the third runner, but came up huge on Sept. 26 when she finished sixth overall in a race against Natick and Brookline, leading to a Milton win over Natick in the tri-meet.
