Although they’re only four games into the 2021 high school hockey season, second year head coach Matt Lodi says that he and his Milton High girls team are happy with the way they’ve been playing.
Judging by the results and comparing them to a season ago, you can certainly see why.
Through the first month of the season, the team was sitting at 1-2-1, but it can be argued that Milton was the better team in most games and has shown vast improvement as opposed to the last several seasons.
The Wildcats opened their season on Jan. 9 with a home date against Walpole.
In a wild affair, Milton held leads of 1-0 and 4-3 and rallied back from one-goal deficits twice to settle on a 4-4 opening-season draw.
Sophomore Christina Sweeney was the star, scoring two goals, with senior captain Kat Baker and junior Grace deBenedictis chipping in with a goal apiece.
After their two cancelled contests against Natick during the week of Jan. 10-16, the Red and White stepped back into the ice on Jan. 20 against bitter rival Braintree, a team Milton has struggled against in years past.
In a tight, back-and-forth battle at the Ulin, Milton came up just short once again, 2-1.
DeBenedictis was the lone goal-scorer, picking up her second of the year on a rebound 4:22 into the first half (the game was split into two 22:30 halves) to knot the game up at one.
