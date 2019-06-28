The Milton High School Rugby team woke up Saturday morning June 22 with high expectations, as it prepared for its third straight MIAA Division 2 State Final appearance. This year's opponents from across the Charles River: Cambridge Rindge and Latin Falcons, #3 seed in the Division 2 Commonwealth Conference, two teams who had not played each other since 2017.
Milton finished its regular season with an unblemished 7-0 record, and handed Patriot League rival Hanover Warriors a convincing 24-0 pasting in a semi-final matchup June 14, a rematch of last year's final, which Milton won convincingly.
Led by Captains Alex Caputo and Ryan Hoey, the Wildcat ruggers were ready, willing and able for another State Final, anchored by 12 experienced and hungry seniors. The match conditions were dry and very warm, a fast track for the Milton backs who used every square foot of regulation sized field at Curry College to their advantage. With a very large and physical Cambridge side on the field, (Cambridge forwards averaging 6 foot tall, 250 pounds), Milton's consistency and commitment to ball possession and stubborn defense once again proved to be too much for the Falcons from Cambridge. With two tries (5 points) each by Alex Caputo, Ryan Hoey and Bryce Stovell, as well as one try from Tim Cummings, and 3 conversion kicks by Alex Mavridis, Milton’s aggressive running and high fitness level were the difference in this game, allowing only two scores all day. Final score: Milton 41, Cambridge 12, capping off a perfect 9-0 season and playoff run with the MIAA trophy in hand. The win was a much deserved accomplishment for the Rugby Wildcats, their second championship in as many years. With 15 seniors graduating, the 2020 season will be filled with new names and bodies on the roster, but if the underclassmen learned from their upperclassmen counterparts, they will be just as successful and focused as the 2019 squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.