The coed team is off to a strong start. In a Sept. 17 meet against Braintree, Milton won 96-82. Rose Gillooly won the 500 freestyle and Madison Crummey won the 100 freestyle. The boys made a state cut in the 400 freestyle relay for the first time in Wildcat history. Swimmer Kevin Carberry made his first sectional cut as well.
On Sept. 13 against Natick, Milton won the meet, 113-70.
On the Sept. 10 first home match up of the fall swim season, Milton defeated Boston Latin. States cuts were made by Rose Gillooly in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke, Madison Crummy in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke, Emily Dobrindt in the 500 freestyle and 100 butterfly, Amalia Halpin in the 100 butterfly. The girls 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay also made the cut for States as well as for the first time in team history, the boys made a states cut for the 200 medley relay. The swimmers earning this recognition are Joe Pezzini, Andrew Tran, Seb Yunger, and Christian Bartkiewicz. Sectionals cuts were made by Christian Bartkiewicz in 200 IM and 100 breaststroke, Seb Yunger and Liz DiSandro in the 50 freestyle.
The team is coached by Jessica Gillooly and Laurel Bernini, assistant coach. The team’s roster includes Freshmen: Hannah Andrews; Olivia Di Sandro; Daniel Hipp; and, Joseph Krueger. Sophomores: Kevin Carberry; Madison Crummey; Rose Gillooly; Bridget Greene; and, Andrew Tran. Juniors: Amanda Arcieri; Christian Bartkiewicz; Eliza Callahan; Adriana Halpin; Sara Perricone; and, Sebastien Yunger. Seniors: Emily Dobrindt; Emily Garufi; Maggie Haley; Amalia Halpin; and, Joe Pezzini.
The next home meet is Friday, Oct. 4 at 4 p.m. against Needham High School. The meet is at the Egan Center, 411 Unquity Road.
