The second half of the 2022 Milton High boys and girls tennis seasons were near polar opposites of one another.
The girls won six of their final eight regular season matches before sweeping Chicopee 5-0 in the preliminary round of the Division 2 state tournament and then falling 3-2 to Melrose three days later.
The boys, on the other hand, dropped their final five contests, topped off by a 3-2 defeat to Dartmouth in the opening round of the tournament.
During this 2023 edition, both squads are a near spitting image of each other-and it’s a pretty picture. So far, both teams have gotten off to very impressive starts to their respective seasons.
The boys team sits at 9-3 and are ranked #9 in the latest MIAA power rankings while the girls, initially ranked 24th when the ratings first came out, have risen to 14th thanks to their 8-3 record.
The girls opened with 5-0 blankings of Fontbonne and Weymouth in early April and then took out Framingham 4-1 on April 12.
They snapped a two-match skid with a 3-2 victory at North Quincy, kickstarting a five-game winning streak that saw them defeat Walpole, Newton North, and Braintree (a team that had defeated the Wildcats back on April 24) and Weymouth.
“The kids have been more consistent,” head coach Maggie Radley said, “We have very solid first and second singles. At the beginning, the scores were way closer than they should have been, but it’s the mental toughness of the kids. First doubles have solidified their place and now we’re incorporating that second doubles team that’s doing so well.”
First and second singles, as Radley mentioned, have been solid so far this season, and given that they are both underclassmen, should supply Milton with many more wins to come. Freshman sensation Melody Tran and sophomore star Catalina Aboud have picked up several key wins for the Wildcats this year at those first and second singles (respectively) spots, including Milton’s upset win over Newton North and their revenge match versus Braintree just last week (Aboud also picked up a win at first singles against Wellesley).
