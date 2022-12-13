It was a wild ending to a wild ride for the Milton High Wildcats football team. Unfortunately, it would come on a sour note.
Despite 131 rush yards and three touchdowns from senior running back Jack Finnegan, Milton could not overcome Wakefield’s own vicious ground attack while committing several uncharacteristic mistakes in penalties and dropped passes as the Warriors held on for a 34-28 win to capture the 2022 MIAA Division 3 state title on Dec. 3 at Gillette Stadium.
Both teams sustained long drives in the first quarter that ended in turnovers on downs, leading to a scoreless opening frame. Wakefield would strike first on its second possession of the game on a 26-yard quarterback keeper on fourth and one to put the Warriors up, 7-0.
As it had done in its last two playoff games, Milton would respond. Headlined by catches by Luke Sammon (three receptions, 38 yards) and Michael Fulton (four for 40) and runs by Finnegan and quarterback Owen McHugh, Milton got down to the Wakefield three.
Two plays later, the Wildcats were in the end zone as McHugh rolled to his right and then pitched to Finnegan for the score. Finnegan’s point after field goal knotted the game at seven.
Seemingly rejuvenated, the Milton defense forced Wakefield into a three-and-out in its next possession, with Liam Feherty making a key stop on third down. Milton would be unable to capitalize, however. Sammon returned the ensuing punt down to the 18, only to be negated by an illegal block in the back penalty and Milton would be stunted, going three-and-out itself.
With the ball again and having 2:26 to work with, Wakefield completed passes of 41 and 25 yards and then went ahead on a two-yard plunge to take a 13-7 halftime lead.
Milton’s opening second half drive started promisingly as a pass from McHugh (14 for 22, 157 yards) hit Shane Olsen (who led all Milton receivers with 45 yards) in Wakefield territory. At one point, McHugh scrambled down to the Wakefield 15, but three Milton penalties on the drive halted the momentum, eventually forcing Milton to punt.
