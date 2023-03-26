Sometimes you don’t just prove your doubters wrong. You prove your believers right.
Before the season began, Lamar Reddick’s Milton Academy boys basketball team were ranked number one in the New England Preparatory Athletic Council Class A poll. That’s where they would finish.
The Mustangs held off St. Sebastian’s 77-76 in the NEPSAC Class A final on March 5 at Western New England University, the second NEPSAC title in school history and the first since the 1974 team captured the Class C championship.
“We were a team together, totally committed as a team from day one,” Reddick said. “We started off the season off number one, but I told them it’s where you end and the guys worked their tails off.”
Milton started quickly, opening the season by winning the Zero Gravity Tournament at the Dana Barros Basketball Club in Stoughton with wins over The Governor’s Academy and Berkshire School in early December.
They would win their next six to move to 8-0, averaging each victory by just over 27 points per game.
The Mustangs wouldn’t be humbled until Jan. 11, losing a close home match to Rivers, 74-72. Milton Academy quickly got back on track, ripping off four straight double-digit wins over Loomis, Middlesex, Austin Prep, and St. Mark’s.
They would come up short, however, against Brewster Academy on Feb. 1, losing 72-65. It would be the last time the Mustangs were on the losing side.
“We were competitive in both games that we lost,” said Reddick, who also serves as the school’s athletic director. “There’s really no shame in losing to two very good teams in Rivers and Brewster.”
Brewster Academy was the reigning Class AAA champion and went on to make the finals again before falling to South Kent School. Rivers finished its season on a higher note, taking the Class B title.
