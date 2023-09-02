Make room in the trophy case...if you can.
Two more championships were captured on the diamond by Milton baseball teams as Milton American’s 9A and 10A clubs won the Suburban Youth Baseball League championship during the first week of the month, further solidifying the town’s role as one of the best baseball communities in the area.
The nines squeaked out an exciting 5-4 road win over Pembroke on Aug. 2 while the 10-year old squad concluded their amazing season by beating (you may have guessed) Pembroke the very next night to give the Americans their second Suburban League title of the summer.
In what would turn out to be a thriller, the 9A team was staring defeat right in the face. With the tying run 60 feet away and the winning run on first with two down in the bottom of the sixth, Pembroke sent the trailing runner to put that run in scoring position.
Catcher Joey Celiberti had a decision to make: hold onto the ball and allow that runner to reach second or throw it and risk the tying run to come in and possibly even put the winning run on third with an errant throw.
He went with the latter, and did it ever pay off. Shortstop Jack Carter applied the tag for the third and final out and the celebration was on.
“The league championship was the highlight of our season,” head coach Dan Daly said. “We were a very good team in SYBL and we played well the whole season. We got great pitching and defense, plus timely hitting.”
Carter led the team in just about all facets of the game. Not only did he apply the game-clinching tag, he also had two hits at the plate while going three strong innings on the mound, yielding just one run.
Andrew Stock also had two big hits, as did Ben Dahlheimer, one of which was a run-scoring shot to left field. He would then take the ball from Carter and go the rest of the way, collecting six strikeouts in the process.
