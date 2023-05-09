It is a long-standing tradition that Milton has produced extraordinary talent in the games of baseball and softball, so when April rolls round, the town is understandably excited to see the next wave of stars get their beginnings on the diamond, hopefully leading to illustrious careers and more great memories to be shared.
Milton American Little League and Softball started off their season on April 22 with another deep-rooted custom: the annual parade to Cunningham Park.
“This parade goes back many, many years, long before I got involved with Milton American baseball,” Milton American president Steve Novak said. “A lot of our Milton American board of directors put this in place years before I was here and we’re happy to continue with that tradition. We’re happy to be partners with Milton Softball as well.”
At around noon on an overcast day, hundreds of players dressed in their uniforms gathered by Garden Street.
With their parents, siblings, and neighbors looking on and receiving an enthusiastic escort from the Milton Police and Fire Departments, the kids marched along Edge Hill Road to Cunningham, where they were greeted by waiting fans, music playing from a DJ, a moon bounce and slide, players from the Milton High and Fontbonne Academy softball teams to give them high fives upon entering, and so much pizza that you probably could have built a mini-fort with the boxes. The softball teams walked to their diamond, located at the top of the park located next to the parking lot and big-league diamond, while baseball players continued a little further to the Little League field right by the community pool.
After each respective gathering was showered with a sparkling rendition of the national anthem, League presidents took hold of the microphone to welcome all players, parents, and fans to the festivities.
Teams were asked to introduce themselves and then invited their guests to throw out the first pitch.
At the softball diamond, Milton High’s Abbie Steuterman and Fontbonne Academy’s Greta McEvoy, both seniors who were awarded scholarships from Milton Youth Softball, stepped up with state Sen. Walter Timilty to toss three pitches toward home plate.
