There isn’t any doubt that the 2021 high school hockey season has been a bit of a whirlwind.
With the combination of COVID-19 protocols, cancellations, and a couple of snowstorms in the mix, the Milton High boys hockey program has had to deal with some last minute changes on the schedule and, as the players do on the ice, constantly adjust on the fly.
A quick look at the team’s record (1-4-2 as of Feb. 8) could make someone think that the distractions have taken a toll on the Wildcat Icemen, but those who have seen them play, whether it be the coaches or fans who have watched on the Milton Access YouTube channel, can tell you that the Red and White have been alive in just about every game.
There have been some nights where the puck just didn’t bounce the Wildcats’ way or their opponent simply caught a lucky break. Other nights, their foe may have been superior.
Keep up with the action with a subscription to the Milton Times. Click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.