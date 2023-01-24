To describe the first nine games of the 2022-2023 Milton High Wildcats boys hockey season would almost be like describing the weather in recent weeks.
Sometimes it gets hot (at least for this time of the year) and the next day it turns ice cold
In all four of its wins this season (7-2 over Natick, 6-2 over Bridgewater-Raynham, 8-2 over Quincy, and a 5-4 overtime win at Weymouth), Milton has hit the five-goal threshold, pouring it on with an offensive onslaught.
In its four losses and lone tie (2-2 against Needham), that same offense tends to all but disappear, scoring a mere seven goals in those five contests.
How can a team that overall averages just over 3.5 goals per game but gives up exactly three a contest be so erratic?
“I think our issue is that some guys are a little too tight, wanting to do too much,” head coach Chris Watson suggested. “We need our top guys to not put too much pressure on themselves but relax a bit to lead as our top guys.”
One glaring upside of the Wildcats is the scoring depth they possess since 18 of the 24 skaters on the roster have already collected points this season.
They also have a combination of five forwards who could be considered, as Watson says, “top guys.”
Senior captain Owen McHugh has translated his success from the football field onto the ice, collecting six goals and five assists on the year, including a hat trick against Bridgewater-Raynham and the game-winner over Weymouth.
Declan Walsh, another senior captain, has also collected 11 points thus far into the season with a four-point game coming vs. Bridgewater-Raynham.
Sean McDougall, himself a 12th-grader, has 4-5-9 totals through the first nine games, scoring both of the Red and White’s goals in the game against. Archbishop Williams and also had a nifty backhand tally against Walpole.
Sophomore Cam McDonough is providing the Wildcats with a promising future, boasting a five goal and three assist stat line with two goals versus. Bridgewater-Raynham, and senior Barry Burke has six points with three goals and three assists.
