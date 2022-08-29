Just when it seemed as though Milton baseball could not make any more history, the Milton American nine and 11-year old teams and the Milton National 12-year old squad won their respective age group’s Suburban Youth Baseball League championships.
Combining that with MNLL’s 10-year old team’s title back on Aug. 4, Milton teams swept the four league divisions, marking the first time one single town had ever done this in league history.
On Aug. 4, the Milton American nine-year-old team took on Cohasset in their championship contest.
Having already dispatched Hanover 10-0 in the quarterfinals and then beating Braintree American 4-1 in the semifinals, the nines were looking to add their third trophy of the season, having already captured two invitational tournaments.
Things looked promising as Milton American jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning with timely hitting, patient plate discipline, and great base running from Charles Novak, Matt Hunt, and Teddy Mannion, but the weather began taking its toll on the youngsters as their energy seemingly started to drain as the game wore on. Before long, MA found itself down 4-2.
“It was super-hot and it seemed like [the kids] were out of gas, but these kids never gave up all year so we knew we weren't done yet,” head coach Brian Powers said.
David Conklin and Aidan Goonan opened the bottom of the fifth with back-to-back singles before Jackson Lang walked to load the bases. Two batters later, with the bases still juiced and one away, Hunt lined one right back to the pitcher, who tried to double off Novak at first, but the throw got away and went up the first base line, scoring all three runs including the winning run in the form of Novak, who chugged all the way from first with a great display of base running.
Up 5-4 heading into the last three outs, Powers kept his team from getting too jumpy. Telling his team to stay focused and Mannion to lock in and throw strikes. Mannion hopped off the mound and made a great play on a slow roller to the third base side, tossing it to first where Drew Powers made an athletic catch while staying on the bag to notch the final out.
The Milton American nine-year-olds piled on one another to celebrate another championship win and adding their own story to the town’s baseball legacy.
