If Milton High Rugby’s run wasn’t considered a dynasty already, it certainly is now.
For the second consecutive year and for the fourth time in the last seven seasons, each of which the Wildcats have played in the finals, the Milton High Rugby Football Club have been crowned Division 2 State Champions. With two tries each from senior Alex Caputo and Ryan Hoey and junior Bryce Stovell and two conversions from Alex Mavridis, the Wildcats thumped Cambridge Rindge and Latin 41-12 on June 22, finishing off a perfect 8-0 season.
Eight days after defeating old foe Hanover 24-0 in the finals, the top-seeded Wildcats took the short drive to Curry College.
It was almost no contest from the opening whistle as Milton jumped ahead quickly as Hoey scored his first try of the game.
A short time later, Milton increased its lead to 12-0 after a try from Caputo, who on June 7 had been named the Patriot Rugby Conference Most Valuable Player, and a two-point conversion from Mavridis.
The Falcons cut into the deficit with a try of their own, but Conference All-Star Tim Cummings restored Milton’s 12-point cushion with a try just before the end of the half.
Milton entered the break with a 17-5 lead, having held the ball for 26 of the first 35 minutes of the game.
Right off the bat in the second half, the Red and White continued their onslaught as a Falcons turnover during the kickoff led to Caputo’s second try of the game and gave Milton some insurance, widening its lead to 22-5. Soon after, a 20-yard run from Kevin Swanton set up Milton in the doorstep, with Stovell, another Conference All-Star, finishing it off to put Milton ahead 27-5 with 18 minutes left.
Cambridge scored its final points of the game to cut the lead to 27-12, but, as always, Milton responded as Hoey converted another try.
Mavridis put two more points on the board and Milton found itself holding a 34-12 lead with 12 minutes left.
Stovell put an exclamation point on the contest with his second try of the game, pushing Milton’s lead to 41-12, where it would stay until the final whistle. Milton ended up outscoring Cambridge Rindge and Latin 24-7 in the second half.
As impressive as it is to make seven consecutive finals appearances and winning four titles (including three of the last four) in that span, what is most noteworthy of the 2019 version of the Milton High Rugby team was deep and dominant it was.
Aside from Caputo, Stovell, and Cummings, Micah Allen, Killian Smith, Malik Jean Guillaume, and Dean Stein were all named Conference All-Stars.
Throughout the year, Milton only yielded 48 points, illustrating its ability to control the ball on offense with its ground-and-pound style of play along with being able to hold opponents in check while on defense.
The best part of all this is that Milton High Rugby does not appear to be going away anytime soon.
While this season’s Varsity squad included 18 juniors and seniors, they were accompanied by 10 sophomores.
There were also 25 freshmen spread out through three teams this season, signifying that head coach Joe Dolan and his team have quite possibly built a dynasty that could last another few years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.