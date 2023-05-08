At the tail end of April vacation, young Milton Youth Softball players were getting set to return to school. While that can always put a damper on things, they were able to enjoy one last fun night on the diamond before returning to the classrooms.
That experience was provided by two teams the girls may look up to and hope to one day follow in their footsteps: the Milton High and Fontbonne Academy softball programs.
“It was very last minute,” Fontbonne head coach Jacqui Losi said with a laugh. “I know Milton High has done a youth night before, so we wanted to incorporate the younger kids. Tomorrow (April 22) kicks off the season, so we kind of wanted to get it started with a Milton Youth Softball night.”
Seeing that the two crosstown rivals were not scheduled to play each other this season, Losi and Milton High coach Emma May contacted one another and came up with the concept of scrimmaging one another on the Cunningham Park diamond to not only battle for town supremacy, but also be able to give back to the youth program where many of the girls on both teams grew up learning the game.
With the festivities to start the youth season set to start the next day, Losi and May decided that the Friday of April vacation would be an ideal time to get together. On a relatively crisp but scenic April 21 evening, the two teams met to celebrate softball in Milton and its rich tradition.
As last minute as it may have been, the night still turned into a success. Girls aged 6 to 11 participated in playing catch, taking batting practice, fielding ground balls, and stretching out with players from both teams before sitting back and enjoying the contest.
Numerous snacks, including boxes of chips and pizza from Darcy’s Pub, were provided to spectators (and for players and coaches after the game) while several T-shirts and sweatshirts were also available for purchase.
The attire contained both teams’ respective logos on either side of two-crisscrossing bats with the words: “Ducks & Cats for Milton Girls Softball” printed on the front.
