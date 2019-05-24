If you weren’t on the Milton High baseball bandwagon already, it might be time to climb aboard.
The Wildcats have been solid since the calendar flipped to May, winning four of their six games so far this month, running their record to 9-5 as of May 15 and finding themselves one win away from a return trip to the postseason.
It hasn’t been just the wins that are noteworthy; it’s the opponents the team has beaten. Over the last couple of weeks, the Wildcats have achieved victories over defending Division 1 state champion Boston Latin, 2018 Division 1 runner-up and 11th-ranked Needham, defending Boston City League champion Snowden, 21st-ranked Wellesley, and for the first time in over 10 years, fourth-ranked Braintree.
Even in defeat, including a 2-1 loss to Walpole, another ranked team, and a 8-4 defeat to a tough Newton North squad, Milton has played well, thus living up to their mantra of “showing up to the ballpark every day and getting better.”
“They’ve been team wins,” head coach Brendan Morrissey said, “Everybody on the team is embracing his role, and as a result, we’ve been playing well.”
