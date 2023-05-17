The last time we checked, the defending Division 2 state champion Milton High baseball team was 5-0 and beating teams by just over eight runs a game.
A couple of weeks have gone by since then and the question remains; will this team cool off at some point? Short answer: no, they haven’t.
Though they have been challenged a couple of times as of late, through May 4 the Wildcats were still undefeated at 12-0, mounting their way to the top of the Division 2 power rankings in the early season ratings.
“We’re seeing everyone’s best, and that’s what we want,” said head coach Brendan Morrissey. “All these kids from the same town are playing for one another, having fun and camaraderie between them, and we really see it paying off in games.”
Seeing an opponent’s best, Milton was taken to the limit by Foxboro, currently the third-ranked team in Division 3, on April 18 in the first round of the Sullivan Tournament in Quincy, but were able to squeak by with a 4-3 win thanks to a walk-off single by KJ Beckett.
They took a 4-1 decision over a tough Catholic Conference foe, Catholic Memorial, on April 22 and then defeated Bay State Conference opponents Braintree, Natick, and Walpole in succession: three teams in the Division 1 playoff picture. Milton’s 6-3 nine-inning win on April 26 still stands as seventh-ranked Natick’s only loss this season.
As has been the case since opening day (and the last several seasons) the pitching staff has been the focal point for the Wildcats, but this year’s staff may be the deepest in the program’s history. Considering that this is a school that has such a rich history in producing pitchers, that’s a statement.
Six different pitchers have recorded a win this season, with arms being able to start, spot-start, relieve, and close on any given moment. Tommy Mitchell, the opening day starter, sits at 3-0 but is battling some elbow problems at the moment.
Enter Scott Longo. The sophomore CM transfer has been the team’s ace since Mitchell’s injury, pitching 16 innings and collecting 13 strikeouts over Milton’s last seven games, sporting a 4-0 record on the year. He spun a complete game, seven-strikeout gem against Braintree on April 24 and then shut down Walpole over five innings on May 1.
“I’ve known and coached Scott since he was playing travel ball at nine years old, and he’s a special player,” Morrissey said of Longo, who also plays center field. “Him transferring back to Milton has really paid dividends. He has a very high ceiling.”
For more information on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.