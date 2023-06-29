They’ve done it again.
Despite losing several key members of their pitching staff and lineup to graduation last year, Milton High head coach Brendan Morrissey, his staff, and their team knew they had enough coming back (and some coming in) to make another run at a state title.
It turns out they were right.
Behind Owen McHugh’s herculean effort on the mound (114 pitches, 11 strikeouts, two runs, and two walks in 5 2/3 innings), Harrison Hinckle’s 2-for-2 night with a steal of home plate in the sixth to give Milton some insurance, and reliever Tommy Mitchell and catcher Jack Finnegan’s play at the plate, the Wildcats successfully defended their Division 2 state championship from a year ago, once again defeating King Philip 6-2 on June 16 at Polar Park in Worcester.
“Back to back champs,” Morrissey said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the kids. It’s just an awesome accomplishment.”
King Philip, the same opponent with the same starting pitcher from last year’s state title game, entered the matchup with revenge on their minds.
Their determination showed right off the bat as three singles in the top of the first, the latter two coming with two outs, put the third-seed Warriors ahead, 1-0.
Much like he did in the opening round against North Quincy where he surrendered two runs in the first, McHugh began pitching like the ace he is.
Though he allowed the leadoff batter to reach base in each of the first five innings, he limited the damage, not allowing a runner past second base over the next four innings and striking out the side twice.
McHugh also got the benefit of some great defense in the fourth. With a runner on second with no outs, a ground ball to shortstop Jimmy Fallon began a rundown where McHugh would eventually tag the lead runner out.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.