MHS boys varsity tennis set for promising future

The boys varsity tennis team gathered for a group shot at the start of the 2019 spring season. From left, front row, John Roche, Nate Dickens, Connor Foley, Asher Cardoza, Kelly Mackenzie, Dawson Vo, Arlo Stoodt, Coach Paul Ajemian. From left, back row, Eliot Hiss, Jack Elliott, Jeremy Killingback, Kevin Meade, Coach Dan Jarboe and Coach Jim Rogvie.

(File photo by Barry Nelson)

They knew the task was tall, but they were ready.

The Milton High boys tennis team entered tournament play on June 4 as a 9-8 #12 seed against fifth-seeded Hanover, a team that had knocked them out a year ago, believing that their overall talent and depth could lead them to an upset victory and avenge last season’s defeat.

While there was no shortage of effort on the Wildcats’ side, Hanover ultimately prevailed once again by a score of 5-0 in the first round of the MIAA Division 2 Boys South Sectional Team Tennis Tournament.

