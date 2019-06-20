They knew the task was tall, but they were ready.
The Milton High boys tennis team entered tournament play on June 4 as a 9-8 #12 seed against fifth-seeded Hanover, a team that had knocked them out a year ago, believing that their overall talent and depth could lead them to an upset victory and avenge last season’s defeat.
While there was no shortage of effort on the Wildcats’ side, Hanover ultimately prevailed once again by a score of 5-0 in the first round of the MIAA Division 2 Boys South Sectional Team Tennis Tournament.
