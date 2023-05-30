It has all the makings of something special: another team, another program, that could make both Milton High and the entire town proud.
The boys volleyball team, led by head coach Chris Chin, launched its inaugural season this spring, and from the looks of it, things appear pretty promising going forward.
26 athletes answered the call to be a part of the first-ever Milton High boys volleyball team. Of those, four were seniors, five were from the junior class, nine were sophomores, and eight were freshmen. Those were good numbers to start, compared to some other schools starting club teams that have only a handful of players to work with.
In lieu of a traditional full schedule right off the bat, Chin and Milton High Athletic Director Ryan Madden believed it was best to break in the team by playing a few scrimmage games, some against established programs such as North Quincy (back on April 28) and some against other teams starting out like Scituate (Milton’s first home contest on May 1 and then at Scituate on May 8).
The team also faced the Quincy High freshman team for their Senior Night game and are also looking to possibly play a few more games, perhaps against teams getting ready for the tournament before the regular season finishes up, but unlike many squads that start out as club teams and then slowly build their way to the varsity level, Chin and his staff hope to be able to play a full slate of games-and ultimately be postseason-eligible-as soon as next year. For this season, it was all about seeing what they have and getting the kids used to playing the game.
“We mixed up the lineups a lot. Every kid played and we got a good look at what we had,” Chin said. “We kept the seniors engaged, making sure they got what they wanted out of the season.”
As is the case when a new program gets started, many of the kids were new to the game of volleyball. However, a few of the athletes have played other varsity sports, including seniors Alex Tran (wrestling) and Duncan Hall (soccer).
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.