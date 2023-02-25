Before the winter season began, Milton High cheerleading coach Courtney Chester stressed that she was going to have her team learn the basics and then work their way up to the more difficult stunts, as opposed to most teams that work on such difficult stunts right off the bat to start the year.
Chester’s plan has apparently worked.
The Wildcats had 10 athletes compete at the Bay State Conference championships at Weymouth High on Feb. 9, and they definitely put on a show.
The Wildcats finished second in the team competition, qualifying them for the South Regional championship meet set for March 5 at Whitman-Hanson High School.
“This winter season has been very fast paced, but a fun one for sure,” Chester said. “This season we are competing with 10 very talented athletes.”
A team that small equates to roughly half the size of the team she had this past fall, but Chester was able to actually use that to her advantage. This allowed the Wildcats the opportunity to really hammer down those simpler stunts.
For several members of the team, it would be their first time in competitive cheering, so Chester and her assistant, Kerin O’Brien, had to work fast.
Thankfully, they had some quick learners and slowly but surely built themselves up to a team that was ready for any and all challenges.
It all came together as the Red and White put on what may have been one of the more impressive performances in recent program history.
“Milton went out and put on an absolute show,” Chester said. “I have never seen this team go out and perform with such talent, passion, skill, and drive after everything they have overcome this season.”
