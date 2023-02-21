On Feb. 6, the Milton Wildcats held their annual football banquet.
Coaches, players, and cheerleaders, along with family members, were treated to dinner at the Tirrell Room in Quincy.
The evening was emceed by Globe columnist and game play-by-play announcer Mike Vega.
Head Football Coach Steve Dembowski and his coaching staff welcomed all to celebrate the Wildcats’ remarkable football season that included the MIAA Division 3 Football Championship Game at Gillette Stadium.
Awards were presented to coaches, players, and cheerleaders during the evening ceremony.
William Raveis Real Estate presented individual offensive player awards for their outstanding play during the season to: Dillon Mackenzie, Rowan McCullough, Owen McHugh, Luke Sammon, Luke Haley, Michael Fulton, Drew Cakorous, Griffin White, Josh Ricciardi, Shane Olsen, Nathan Ehui, and Jack Finnegan.
