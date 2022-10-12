Head coach Steve Dembowski and crew could not have asked for a better start.
Through the end of the first month of the season, the Milton High football team has been dominant, sprinting to a 4-0 start and rising to the rank of the team to beat in Division 3.
The Wildcats opened the season by holding off defending Division 4 state champion Scituate 33-26, reaping revenge from last season’s defeat.
The following Friday, Milton raced out to a 40-0 halftime lead over Bay State foe Framingham before cruising to a 47-6 win.
The next two weeks would test the Red and White’s mettle and prove how good this team really is.
Milton hosted 2-0 Holliston Sept. 23 and gave it a nice welcome-to-our-home gift to the tune of a 42-6 beating.
Sept. 30 saw Milton take on Walpole in another battle of the unbeaten.
The first half saw a defensive battle with either side having difficulty moving the ball, reminiscent of last year’s game which Milton won 10-7 on a last-second field goal.
However, late in the second quarter, Milton struck first with a bit of trickery as a reverse flea-flicker resulted in a long touchdown pass to put Milton ahead 7-0.
The Wildcats took control in the second half, building leads of 14-0 and 21-7 before taking the contest 28-14 and sending the Senior Night crowd home happy.
The story of the season thus far has been the Wildcats’ offense. The “O” has been a well-oiled machine through the first part of the season, being responsible for 136 of the 150 points Milton has scored this year.
Captaining the ship has been quarterback Owen McHugh. Already someone who has made a commitment to UMass-Lowell and a Bay State Conference All-Star from a season ago as a safety, McHugh gave fans a glimpse of what this season was going to look like when he led the Red and White to a win over Dartmouth in last year’s matchup in the first round of the state tournament. He has since lived up to all those expectations and then some.
