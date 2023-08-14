Even during the offseason, the Milton High football team makes noise.
Led by a strong aerial attack and some impressive defense, the Wildcats pulled away from host (somewhat, the tournament was held at Bishop Fenwick) Peabody 21-0 on July 23 to capture the 2023 Northeast 7v7 East Regional Open (i.e. Large School) championship.
It was the second straight regional championship for the Wildcats, who captured a South Sectional title last summer.
As a result, Milton made a return trip to the New England tournament, another title it captured a year ago, which was scheduled for Aug. 3 at Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood.“The kids played great,” said Milton High head coach Steve Dembowski, founder and organizer of the Northeast 7v7 tournament, now in its 20th year. “We had 18 kids sign up and all 18 showed up on a hot day, that was really important. The kids had a blast.”
Milton was placed in a pool with four teams they generally aren’t familiar with (Dembowski essentially pairs teams against others whom they don’t normally see during the regular season), including Austin Prep, Winchester, Haverhill, and that team they would see again, Peabody.
The Wildcats breezed through the first four contests before running into a little bit of trouble with the eventual runners-up.
With the Tanners driving and trailing by one, junior-to-be Ben Parmale made a stunning interception at the goal line to seal the victory for Milton and place it as the top-seed from its pool.
The Wildcats sneaked past Lawrence in another one-score thriller before defeating Andover, 32-22. That set up the rematch with. Peabody.
