Among Milton High athletics, one team that is certainly wishing for a better new year is the girls basketball squad.
Having only won once a season ago, the Wildcats have much to improve on, but if you ask head coach Roland Millien, the team is headed in the right direction.
“We had probably about 10 games where we were leading after the third quarter (last season), but we could not close it out,” Millien said. “I think this year there will be some bright spots. We have lost a lot but we still have our leading scorer who was, in fact, a freshman last year.”
That leading scorer was Stephanie Needham, who comes from a long line of Milton athletes in her family.
The forward is expected to carry the burden once more, but will undoubtedly have a few good helping hands.
Captain Annie Ferrera, who, like Needham, has been on the team since her freshman season, enters her final season in a Wildcats uniform.
The high-scoring guard, whom Millien describes as a “quiet leader,” possesses the scoring touch that Milton may need, especially late in the game.
“I think we can’t go any place but up, and I think that’s the direction where we are headed” – Coach Roland Millien
While Needham and Ferrera can supply the scoring from outside the paint, in order for Milton to be successful this season, they will need a strong inside presence.
For that, the Wildcats will turn to two other forwards: senior Kailey McCormick and junior Sophia Manning.
