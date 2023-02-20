A year ago, the Milton High girls hockey team didn’t get their first win until Jan. 20. They would finish the season with a record of 6-12-2 and entered the offseason trying to pick up the pieces of a lost campaign.
The team began the 2022-2023 season with a new sense of determination and a hunger to get the program back to being the power it was in the late 2000s when the Wildcats went to back-to-back Division 2 State title games in 2007 and 2008.
More importantly, the players wanted to bring glory to each other, their coaches, and their school. For their fans and their community, they wanted to write their own story in the deep history of hockey in Milton.
Right now, they are smashing all expectations. Through 17 games, the Red and White sport a 13-1-3 record, more than doubling their win total from last season and, by virtue of a 1-0 win over Brookline on Jan. 28, they have clinched their first playoff spot since 2018.
“We have tremendous leadership, seven seniors and three solid captains [in Lila Chamoun, Kerry Balerna and Emily MacNeil],” head coach Matt Lodi said. “One of the things that stood out from the beginning is the locker room. [It’s a] great atmosphere and they all care for one another.”
In every sense of the phrase, the Wildcats are built from the net out. They have surrendered just 14 goals this season, an astonishing 0.82 goals per game clip, while collecting eight total shutouts.
After a 2-0 win over Walpole on Feb. 4, Milton blanked four straight opponents, including avenging their lone loss to Braintree on Feb. 1.
The main reason for the incredible display of defense is junior goaltender Lila Chamoun. The reigning team’s most valuable player and expected Bay State Conference MVP has been outstanding, collecting all eight of those shutouts with incredible performance after incredible performance.
