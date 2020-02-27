The Milton High boys and girls indoor track and field teams once again made a good showing at the MIAA Division 3 Indoor State Championships on Feb. 14 at the Reggie Lewis Center on the campus of Roxbury Community College.
While there weren’t any gold medals or championship trophies brought home this time around, there were plenty of great performances on the day that are worth a mention.
The girls saw most of their success in the one mile run, led by senior Ava Duggan’s second place finish with a time of 5:19.
Sophomore Norah Affanato finished sixth in 5:31 and senior Grace Sullivan took home eighth in 5:33 as the Wildcats picked up 12 points in the race. Sophomore Olivia Duggan took 12th in the race with a time of 5:40 while freshman Sarah Grace Chave came in 25th in 5:49.
Senior Jayda Dillon picked up four points toward the Wildcats’ total score with a fifth-place finish in the 300m dash, tripping the wire at 42.28.
Dillon also placed ninth in the 55m dash with a time of 7.61 while junior Jhenelle Evans was 18th in 7.77.
Milton had a quartet of juniors in the 600m run, with Bronwen Mandel finishing 10th at 1:43.
Emma Scapicchio was close behind in 13th in 1:44 while Eliza Callahan (23rd) and Megan Farley (24th) both ran 1:48, with Callahan edging out Farley by 37 seconds to win their respective heats.
Two freshmen competed in the 1000m run as Katie O’Toole nailed down a 10th place finish in 3:12 and Marilyn Roche took 21st in 3:22.
Senior Anna Cakourus was the lone Milton competitor in the two-mile, placing 22nd in 12:38, while fellow senior Audrey Mak was 21st in the 55m hurdles in 9.45.
In the relays, Affanato, Duggan, O’Toole, and Sullivan combined to take a bronze medal in the 4x800m relay in 10:03, while Callahan, Dillon, Farley, and senior Michelle Gauvin placed seventh in the 4x200m relay in 1:50.
In the field events, junior Demi Davis led Milton in the long jump with a mark of 15-4 to place 12th and Audrey Mak took 22nd with a leap of 14-2.5.
The strength of the boys team came in the middle distance events, led by senior Francis Lalley’s fourth place finish in the 1000m run with a time of 2:38.
