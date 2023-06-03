The Milton High Rugby Football Club is, without question, one of the premier teams across the state.
In recent years, the Wildcats captured Division 2 crowns in 2018 and 2019 and then made the finals in their first season at Division 1 in 2021 before following that up with an appearance in the semifinals just last season.
2023 has been much different, a very difficult year to say the least, for Joe Dolan and his team, who were finally able to get their first win of the season in six tries on May 19 after defeating Bay State Conference rival Needham, initially by forfeit due to lack of players on Needham’s side, but then dominating the ensuing game 48-21.
Through it all, the Red and White have still held their heads up high and remained a close-knit group during the duration of the season.
“I couldn’t be prouder of these guys,” head coach Dolan said. “They show up every game ready to play, they never quit. We might be losing by one point or 20 points, but these guys never quit. They always have smiles on their faces.”
Part of the rebuilding process will be the experience the kids receive.
From last year’s semi-finalists, 23 players graduated. They were also hurt by a lack of few new signups, in large part to the 2020 season being lost due to Covid-19.
However, the 2024 squad will certainly have more experience. The team returns almost 90 percent of their roster, meaning that for next season and beyond, the Wildcats will be loaded with experienced athletes who are only going to get better, possibly signifying greater things to come.
One of those key returnees is junior captain Van Tran, whom Dolan says is a “special talent who’s going to do great things in rugby.”
Other notables expected to come back include juniors Alex Perez-Ruiz and Nathan Ehui and sophomore Isaiah Flemming, who also star on the school’s football team.
Those who will be subtracted from that roster are senior captains Andrew Skillin and Matt Stockbridge and classmates Connor Naughton and Jack Dennehy.
