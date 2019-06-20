The emphasis this season for the Milton High softball team was to develop young players who could lead the program to special things down the road. Making the Division 1 State Tournament is very much a step in the right direction.
Though Hopkinton bounced the 9-8, 20th-seeded Wildcats in the first round of the South Sectional by a 13-0 score on June 6, head coach Taylor Metz and her crew have plenty to look forward to in coming years.
With the return of the freshmen team and more development from the junior varsity team, Milton could very well be on its way to better things.
The Wildcats finished 9-9 overall, with a 5-3 home record and a 5-6 record in the Bay State Conference. They bolstered a good offense, scoring 166 runs during the year for an average of 9.2 per game. Wildcat pitching also registered three shutouts
Don’t let that .500 final record fool you; this team was much better than this statistic indicated, especially for a very young team.
