“It’s great to be finally winning!”
That’s how head coach Larry Jordan has described the Milton High indoor track and field season to date.
Both the boys and girls teams are off to 4-1 starts to their seasons, picking up wins over Braintree, Framingham, Weymouth, and Walpole while coming up just short against Needham. All the while, they have picked strong performances at invitationals, such as the girls taking second place overall and the boys competing well at the MSTCA Division 3 Relays on Jan. 22 and the next generation of young stars performing admirably at the Jan. 8 Red Auerbach Freshmen/Sophomore meet.
In terms of their success, both teams have a bit in common, but at the same time, they’re also doing things in different ways.
The girls are anchored by their distance cast, headlined by some familiar names from the cross country season.
Katie O’Toole has picked up several wins in both the 1000m and mile runs this season. She has also hit an indoor personal best of 5:16 in the mile, which is good enough for a “Super Max” qualifying time. This means she has automatically qualified for the MIAA Meet of Champions (formerly known as All-States).
Mia Jilani and Gretel Schewe have scored individual wins in the 600m run and the 1000m while Margaret Glenn has picked up two victories in the two-mile.
Zoe Panucci has a win in the 600m and Sarah Grace Chave has punched her ticket for a return trip to the state meet.
Julie Affanato showed that she has a bright future ahead when she took first overall at the Auerbach Meet in the two-mile, with Schewe taking second in the 600m run.
