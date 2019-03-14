The Milton High indoor track and field teams had strong showings at postseason meets over the last few weeks, adding more medals to their packed trophy cases and continuing their run of unprecedented success.
During the Division 3 State Championship meet held on Feb. 16 at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, the girls were led by two first place finishes by Elise O’Leary and Ava Duggan.
O’Leary took home another gold medal in dominating fashion, breezing to a time of 2:57.49 in the 1000m and finishing a full 1.49 seconds ahead of the second place finisher. The time was less than a second off the meet record time of 2:56.90.
Duggan’s race was a bit more pulse-racing. The junior tripped the wire in 5:01.80, coming in just .14 seconds ahead of the silver medalist.
Jayda Dillon took home a silver medal in the 300m dash with a time of 41.03. .91 seconds off the winning pace.
