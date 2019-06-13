In what has become a spring tradition, the Milton High track and field team had another strong showing at both the Eastern Mass Division 3 State Meet and the All-State Championships.
Although the Wildcats were unable to bring back a team championship to Gile Road, plenty of hardware was handed out during the two meets.
During the EMass Division 3 meet on May 26 at Merrimack College, Milton took home a total of 11 medals: five golds, five silvers, and one bronze.
