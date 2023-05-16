The 11 athletes making up the Milton High Unified Track team entered the spring season with their eyes set toward an improved year: one that would see many great performances during the regular season and into the regional meet, with many hoping to continue their year by qualifying for states and showing that they may have a small team, but it’s a group with big hearts.
Now in its third season of existence, the Unified Track team is made up of student-athletes with intellectual disabilities that are encouraged and helped along by general education students, known as Partners. The creation of the team gives those student-athletes with intellectual disabilities an opportunity to take part and truly experience high school athletics.
“The goal is to give them the experience of playing sports and see what competing in a track meet is like,” first-year head coach Rick McCready said. “We have 11 Athletes plus 19 Partners, general-education students who are there to help and compete alongside the Athletes. It’s been great seeing the kids push themselves and improve throughout the season.”
Through two meets this season, the Wildcats have had quite a few standouts in the early going. Jaheem Benjamin, in particular, has been a star.
Benjamin, who last year ran one of the fastest 100m dash times at the Division 1 Metro Region meet, captured four events in the season opener on April 11 at Newton North, starting his year off as the top athlete in the 100m dash, the javelin throw, shot put, and long jump.
Also coming in first during the meet was Miguel Gomes-Voss, who took first in the 400m dash, while Julia Levreault has improved greatly in her respective events (100m, shot put, javelin, and long jump) from last season.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.