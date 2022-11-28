Coming off their emotional win over Burlington where they would rally from a large fifth-set deficit to advance in the Division 2 state volleyball tournament, Milton High was riding a huge wave of momentum going into their second round matchup with top-ranked Westborough.
Hoping to pull off another stunner, the Wildcats threw everything they had at the unbeaten Rangers, but it wouldn’t be enough as Westborough took a 17-8 first set lead and didn’t look back, cruising to a 3-0 shutout victory and ending Milton’s season.
The match started off as an intense tug of war, with both sides exchanging points. The Wildcats were helped along by kills from seniors Molly Shea and Stephanie Needham, equaling the set at 5-5 and 6-6, but Westborough would force Milton into several key errors and then take over offensively, leading to a 7-0 run and taking a 13-6 lead.
The Wildcats would get two back before Westborough went on a small run that widened the gap to nine. Sparked by a huge block by junior Mary Kate Maloney, Milton cut into the lead, trailing at one point 18-14, but Westborough would eventually hang on for the 25-20 first set victory.
“I was very encouraged by our start. The team was very focused and this was a big improvement from our league title match with Needham a few weeks ago,” he said, “We had played better in set 1 vs. Westborough than we did versus Burlington. This gave our team good confidence heading into set 2.”
Milton rode that confidence into the second set, once again matching Westborough step for step, but Westborough gained some momentum and started to pull away, soon building a 12-5 lead.
