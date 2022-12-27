After a fun, historic fall season, the Milton High Wildcats turn their attention to the winter campaign.
They may have some high expectations after the success of this past season, but the potential to live up to those lofty standards definitely exists.
Boys hockey qualified for the Division 1 state tournament a year ago and took on notable BC High in the first round, where they fell 3-2 in an exciting contest.
The team will have to deal with the loss of Owen Radley and goaltender Ryan Dexter as well as Jimmy Fallon, who is currently skating for the New Hampshire Junior Monarchs of the National Collegiate Development Conference.
The team returns captains Declan Walsh, Owen McHugh, and Andrew Hunt along with Sean McDougall.
“The team is gelling and coming together well. As a staff, we really like the effort the players are giving day-in-and-day-out,” head coach Chris Watson said. “Our success and failures will come down to the minor details, and as long as we adjust and clean those up, we should contend in every contest this season.”
Girls hockey brings back goaltender Lila Chamoun, the now-junior who had numerous outings of 40-plus saves and routinely kept the Wildcats in each game last season.
Senior Kerry Balerna returns as a legitimate scoring threat and Ellie McConville, who is playing in memory of her father, “Coach Luke” McConville, and last year’s Bay State Conference’s recipient of the Boston Bruins Sportsmanship Award.
Head coach Matthew Lodi and his team opened the season with a 2-0 win over Fontbonne/Latin Academy on Dec. 8.
The girls basketball team looks to improve from last season, but the outlook looks promising in the early going.
The team advanced to the final four of the Beantown Slam High School girls preseason league, and head coach Kyle West and his staff like what they have seen in the beginning stage of the campaign.
Captains Grace Henry and Kate Karimbakas are looking to finish their careers with big seasons, as is fellow captain Stephanie Needham, who missed much of last season with an injury.
The team also brings back talented junior Christina McA’Nulty and seniors Christine and Helen Maye, who, with sophomore Sophie McFadden, are expected to play big roles.
“We are looking to improve on our record from last season,” West said. “The girls have put in a lot of work in the off-season to improve their game and are excited to get out there and compete against some tough Bay State competition.”
