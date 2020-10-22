For the first time in school history, the Milton High cross country teams entered the ensuing season as defending state champs.
After months of preparation and awaiting word about how things were going to run, it was only fitting that the Wildcats would open against the runners up in both teams’ title victory: Walpole.
What an opening it was. The girls traveled south and picked up a dominant win on Oct. 7 while the boys scored a home win on Oct. 8, their first over Walpole since 2002, before many of the athletes were even born.
As expected, junior Norah Affanato led the way for the Wildcats, pacing her way through the Walpole wilderness to a first-place finish. Fellow 11th-grader Christina Sullivan took third and senior Maggie Mitchell was fourth. Milton rounded out the top six as Sarah Grace Chave finished fifth and junior Olivia Duggan took eighth.
Following in their brother Bobby’s footsteps, John and Alec Carew stepped up huge in Milton’s historic victory over its Bay State foes as John grabbed the individual victory while Alec took fifth. Junior Donovan Murray was sandwiched between the Carews, placing third overall.
With the delayed start and restrictions on practicing within school confines, the Wildcats have spent much of their time up by Houghton’s Pond.
